Rocket Lose 3-1 to Wolf Pack

February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





HARTFORD - The Hartford Wolf Pack showed no love in their Valentine's Day matchup against the Laval Rocket, grabbing a 3-1 win Friday night at the XL Center.

It was the final matchup between the two clubs this season. In four games against their Atlantic Division rivals, the Rocket registered a 2-1-1-0 record.

A slow start to the game hurt the Rocket as they fell 2-0 against the Wolf Pack after 20 minutes of play with goals from Danny O'Regan and Vinni Lettieri. Putting in a greater effort in the periods to come, the visitors finally got on the board, as Riley Barber buried a rebound past netminder Tom McCollum with 10 minutes left in the final frame. With Cayden Primeau on the bench for an extra player near the end of the game, the Rocket were unable to score the equalizer and Tim Gettinger notched the insurance marker in an empty net to give the Wolf Pack a 3-1 victory.

"In the first period, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot at the start of the game. After that, we started working harder but that's enough to [win] a game against a good team like them on the road. We can't afford to have slow starts on the road. [...] We need to answer the bell at our next game against Providence," said Antoine Waked after the game.

The Rocket will try to put an end to their four-game losing skid and conclude their five-game road trip on a high-note against the Providence Bruins on Sunday.

Marqueurs/Scorers

LAV: Barber (Varone, Olofsson)

HFD: O'Regan (Kravtsov, LoVerde) | Lettieri (Ebert, Beleskey) | Gettinger (Fogarty)

Unités spéciales/Special teams

LAV | AN/PP: 0/3 | IN/PK: 1/1

HFD | AN/PP: 0/1 | IN/PK: 3/3

Gardiens/Goaltenders

LAV: Primeau (23/25) | HFD: McCollum (20/21)

Trois étoiles/Three stars

1. Lettieri - HFD 2. O'Regan - HFD 3. McCollum - HFD

