Marlies Open Home-And-Home with Senators Tonight in Belleville
February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Marlies are back on the road tonight, kicking off a home-and-home with the Belleville Senators.
Toronto picked up an important four points this past weekend following back-to-back wins over North Division rivals, the Rochester Americans and the Laval Rocket. It's a tight race as teams in the North Division continue to jockey for playoff positioning, and the road ahead doesn't get any easier as the Marlies face off against North Division opponents in each of their upcoming 10 games. As it stands, the Marlies, Syracuse Crunch and Laval Rocket are even with 53 points; the Marlies sit in fourth place with two games in hand. Building off these most recent back-to-back wins will be important as Toronto looks to go on a run down this next stretch of games, in hopes of solidifying a spot in the postseason.
The Senators continue to be one of the hottest teams in the league and come into tonight's game riding a seven-game win streak. They've won nine of their previous 10 and sit atop the North Division standings with 68 points. Belleville recently took a 4-3 lead in the 12-game regular season series against Toronto, and the Marlies will want to bounce back from that 7-4 loss and even up the series at four apiece.
Puck drops at 7:00 PM tonight on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for live updates.
Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)
24-20-3-2 Overall Record 32-14-3-1
3-4-0-0 Head To Head 4-3-0-0
2-0-0-0 Streak 7-0-0-0
164 Goals For 187
160 Goals Against 150
21.1% Power Play Percentage 19.5%
77.7% Penalty Kill Percentage 79.6%
K. Agostino (21) Leading Goal Scorer J. Norris (25)
P. Aberg (38) Leading Points Scorer J. Norris (50)
K. Kaskisuo (13) Wins Leader F. Gustavsson (13)
