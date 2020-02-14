IceHogs Down Moose, 5-2

February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (22-30-0-0) were defeated 5-2 by the Rockford IceHogs (24-25-1-2) on Thursday night at Bell MTS Place.

With just under five minutes to go in the first period, Manitoba nearly capitalized on a two-on-one opportunity however Michael Spacek couldn't connect. The IceHogs came back the other way on a two-on-one of their own and Joseph Cramarossa capitalized for Rockford to open the scoring. Just over a minute later, Garrett Mitchell scored for Rockford to improve their lead to 2-0.

Just 1:11 into the second frame, Jacob Nilsson capitalized for the IceHogs to gain the 3-0 advantage. Midway through the period, JC Lipon tucked the puck behind IceHogs netminder Collin Delia to get Manitoba on the board.

At 7:14 in the third frame, Tyler Sikura scored on the man advantage for Rockford to make the score 4-1. With just over five minutes remaining in the period, Garrett Mitchell found Manitoba's empty net and improved their lead to 5-1. In the final two minutes of the period, Michael Spacek's attempt found the top shelf of Rockford's net to make the score 5-2 in favour of the IceHogs.

Quick Hits

With his assist in tonight's matchup, Leon Gawanke has marked 20 points (1G, 19A) on the season

Skyler McKenzie paced the Moose with seven points (2G, 5A) against the IceHogs in the clubs eight meetings during the 2019-20 campaign

JC Lipon and Gawanke lead Manitoba with five shots each during the contest What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Feb. 15. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

