American Hockey League Statement Regarding January 10 Toronto-Texas Game

February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League Board of Governors today voted to order the rescheduling of AHL Game #566 between the Toronto Marlies and the Texas Stars, previously considered a forfeit by Toronto.

A date for the rescheduled game has not yet been determined. The AHL standings have been adjusted accordingly.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.