American Hockey League Statement Regarding January 10 Toronto-Texas Game
February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League Board of Governors today voted to order the rescheduling of AHL Game #566 between the Toronto Marlies and the Texas Stars, previously considered a forfeit by Toronto.
A date for the rescheduled game has not yet been determined. The AHL standings have been adjusted accordingly.
