AHL Releases Statement Regarding Forfeited Game against Toronto on January 10
February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The American Hockey League has issued a statement regarding the Texas Stars and Toronto Marlies game on Jan. 10, 2020 that ended in forfeiture.
"The American Hockey League Board of Governors today voted to order the rescheduling of AHL Game #566 between the Toronto Marlies and the Texas Stars, previously considered a forfeit by Toronto.
A date for the rescheduled game has not yet been determined. The AHL standings have been adjusted accordingly."
The Stars return to Cedar Park, Texas tonight for a weekend series with the San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The puck drops at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights as the Stars play nine of their next 10 games at home.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
