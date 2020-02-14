P-Bruins Top Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-2

February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Josiah Didier scored his first goal of the season, while Max Lagace recorded 28 saves, as the Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-2, on Friday night.

Brendan Gaunce, Joona Koppanen, and Jack Studnicka also scored for Providence in the win. The P-Bruins went three-for-four on the penalty kill and recorded 26 shots on goal.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

WBS 0 1 1 2

PRO 2 0 2 4

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"It was a big win. They provided a tall task, especially in the first period. They were flying and were able to get in on the forecheck. We were fortunate to have Max back there, who made a couple stops for us, and we were able to capitalize on a couple of our chances, which is the key to winning games.

I thought in the second and third we started to manage the puck a little bit better. We got into more of a groove with puck support and put pucks behind them the way we like to. It was good to finish this one out." JOSIAH DIDIER - ONE GOAL

"It felt great. I thought we had a great week of practice leading up to this game. I thought we came out strong and played great the whole game.

"They're a good team. They play hard and fast. They're right behind us in the standings so this was a huge win for us. It was nice come out strong and play a full 60 tonight."

STATS

- Jack Studnicka scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season. The rookie has notched seven points (5G, 2A) in his last five games.

- Oskar Steen collected two assists and has five points (1G, 4A) in his last four games.

- Brendan Gaunce scored his 12th goal of the season and has three points (1G, 2A) in his last four games.

- Brendan Woods recorded an assist for the second consecutive game and extended his point streak to three games (1G, 2A).

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Laval Rocket on Sunday, February 16 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

