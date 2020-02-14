Crunch Top Comets, 3-2
February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch topped the Utica Comets, 3-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
Ben Thomas and Gemel Smith both scored to give the Crunch a two-goal lead before Utica potted back-to-back goals in the third period to tie the game. Syracuse stifled the comeback effort and Taylor Raddysh netted the game-winner late in the frame to advance Syracuse to 24-21-3-4 on the season and 3-3-0-1 in the 12-game season series against Utica.
Goaltender Scott Wedgewood stopped 19-of-21 in net for the Crunch, while Michael DiPietro turned aside 39-of-42 between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse went 1-for-3 on the power play and shut down Utica's one man-advantage.
The Crunch opened scoring just 2:03 into the game. After getting a pass from Otto Somppi in the neutral zone, Thomas skated in and fired a wrister from the high slot.
Syracuse doubled their lead with a power-play goal 3:32 into the middle frame. Raddysh dug the puck out from along the boards and sent a cross-zone feed to Smith all alone in the left circle. Ross Colton tallied the secondary helper.
The Comets stole one back 1:22 into the final frame. Lukas Jasek passed across the slot to Nikolay Goldobin in the right circle for a backdoor one-timer. They evened the score at the 13:04 mark when Reid Boucher picked-off a cross-ice pass and cashed in from between the circles.
Raddysh tallied the game-winner with 5:20 remaining in the game. DiPietro made the save on Boris Katchouk's left-wing shot, but the rebound came out for Raddysh to chip in. Thomas made it a multi-point night with an assist on the play.
The Crunch host the Rochester Americans tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Crunchables: Taylor Raddysh has three goals in his last three games...Ross Colton has three assists in his last four games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2020
- Rampage Edge Stars 3-2 in Shootout - Texas Stars
- Rocket Lose 3-1 to Wolf Pack - Laval Rocket
- Kahkonen Blanks Gulls as Iowa Takes 3-0 Decision - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Push Past Monsters on Elson's Late Goal - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sens Stumble against Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Phantoms Win, You Love to See It - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Fall to Devils in Overtime - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Comets, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- St. Denis, Holmstrom each score to help Bridgeport collect a point for the third straight game - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Penguins Upended in Providence, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Top Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Pack Tops Rocket, 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Comeback Stalled in 4-2 Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Tie Game Late, Win in OT over Bears 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Comeback Attempt Stalled in Syracuse - Utica Comets
- Condors Host Pirates and Princess Night Tomorrow - Bakersfield Condors
- AHL Releases Statement Regarding Forfeited Game against Toronto on January 10 - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Statement Regarding January 10 Toronto-Texas Game - AHL
- Marlies Open Home-And-Home with Senators Tonight in Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- AHL Board of Governors Elects Scott Howson as Next President and CEO - AHL
- Join the IceHogs for Bar Olympics at Savoy Lounge - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Visit Checkers for Two-Game Set - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flyers Loan Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Announce Schedule Change for February 22 - San Diego Gulls
- Sens Release Todd from PTO - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Give Away Fanny Packs as Part of '90s Night Next Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Start Packed Home Weekend Friday against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Forward T.J. Tynan Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Rangers Recall Joey Keane from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 'Ride the Rails up to the Show' Promotion Gets Underway this Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Chlapik Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Hosting Annual Hometown Heroes Night Saturday, February 22 against Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Volkov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, February 14 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Devils, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- No Love Lost Between Rivals this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Jakob Lilja from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Down Moose, 5-2 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.