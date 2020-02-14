T-Birds Visit Checkers for Two-Game Set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (26-23-2-0) wrap up a five-game road trip as they square off twice with the Charlotte Checkers (29-17-3-0) for a 6:00 p.m. puck drop on Saturday and a 1:00 p.m. puck drop on Sunday inside the Bojangles' Coliseum.

The two clubs have not met since Nov. 9, also inside the home of the Checkers. That evening, the T-Birds ended a personal two-game slide against Charlotte thanks to a game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation by Brady Keeper and an overtime game-winner by Daniel Audette. Charlotte leads the season series two games to one, but the two teams will square off five more times in the final 25 games of the regular season.

The Checkers enter the weekend as one of the hottest teams in the AHL, having won five games in a row to catapult themselves into the third position in the Atlantic Division. Charlotte boasts five players who have posted 34 or more points in the season, led by Janne Kuokkanen's 39 points (11g, 28a). Defender Roland McKeown leads the season series with four points in three games against the Thunderbirds.

Springfield is looking to bounce back from a tough start to the road trip, having lost its last three contests. Despite the results, the Thunderbirds still sit just four points back of playoff position with 25 games to play. Anthony Greco leads the T-Birds in the season series with Charlotte, averaging a point per game over the prior three contests. Greco returned to the lineup on Saturday in Hershey after missing the prior 16 games due to injury.

At the conclusion of this weekend's set, the T-Birds return home on Friday, Feb. 21 for a tangle with the Hartford Wolf Pack inside the MassMutual Center at 7:05 p.m.

