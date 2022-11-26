K-Wings Loan Lambdin to Wolves

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced that forward Logan Lambdin has been loaned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).

Lambdin, 27, played one game with the K-Wings after playing six games for Chicago from Nov. 9 thru Nov. 23.

The Michigan State University product scored the game-tying with just 20 seconds remaining in the third period in Kalamazoo's victory over Iowa on Wednesday. Lambdin has two goals and two assists in seven games played for the K-Wings this season and played for the Wolves last night versus Texas.

The K-Wings head to Indy for a matchup with the Fuel at 7:00 p.m. EST at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday.

Sunday, November 27 at 3:00 p.m. EST the K-Wings will host the 'Autism Awareness Game' versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center. We've made great strides in raising awareness and supporting people with autism spectrum disorder in the last decade, and we're proud to lift awareness even higher. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the door to claim your K-Wings Beanie, and bring your skates because fans skate the ice with the players post-game ($3 skate rentals available).

