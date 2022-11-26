Growlers Grab Wild 9-6 Win vs. Mariners

The Newfoundland Growlers finished their three-game road trip with a rollercoaster 9-6 win over the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Orrin Centazzo had a hat-trick, while Zach Solow (2G, 2A), and Zach O'Brien (0G, 4A) both notched four points as the Growlers top line racked up a cumulative 11 points to lead the team to victory.

Newfoundland head home for their next six games, starting with a battle with the Worcester Railers next Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - O. Centazzo

2. NFL - Z. O'Brien

3. NFL - Z. Solow

