Growlers Grab Wild 9-6 Win vs. Mariners
November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers finished their three-game road trip with a rollercoaster 9-6 win over the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena.
Orrin Centazzo had a hat-trick, while Zach Solow (2G, 2A), and Zach O'Brien (0G, 4A) both notched four points as the Growlers top line racked up a cumulative 11 points to lead the team to victory.
Newfoundland head home for their next six games, starting with a battle with the Worcester Railers next Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - O. Centazzo
2. NFL - Z. O'Brien
3. NFL - Z. Solow
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 26, 2022
- Millman Scores OT Winner as Royals Down Thunder in Road-Trip Finale - Reading Royals
- Grasso Scores Twice in 3-2 Overtime Loss - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Lose First Match to K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- Gladiators Win Sixth Straight at Home in Shootout Thriller - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Come Up Short In High-Scoring Affair With Newfoundland - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Grab Wild 9-6 Win vs. Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- Grizzlies Gameday - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Aaron Thow in Trade with Norfolk - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - November 26 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Face Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Gladiators, November 26 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Add Fryer and Van Riemsdyk to Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Atlanta Looks to Finish Week with Sixth Straight Home Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Close out Road Trip in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Loan Brenden Miller to Cleveland - Kalamazoo Wings
- Going for Six Wins in a Row - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Loan Lambdin to Wolves - Kalamazoo Wings
- A Successful Debut for Marc-André Bergeron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Road-Trip Finale - Reading Royals
- Lions Defeat Grizz 6-4 in First Ever Meeting - Utah Grizzlies
- Lions Defeat Utah 6-4 in First Ever Meeting - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Grab Wild 9-6 Win vs. Mariners
- Growlers Tackled 3-2 by Thunder
- Growlers Topped 3-2 by Thunder
- Growlers Add Marcus Power to Front Office
- Growlers Blanked 2-0 by Mariners