Game Notes: vs Kansas City

November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #16 vs Kansas City

11/26/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Simon Lavigne tied the game with a power play goal in the third period but the Kansas City Mavericks struck late and went on to beat the Rush 4-3 on Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Carter Robertson and Rory Kerins both scored for the Rush in the loss.

STREAKING: Alex Aleardi recorded an assist in the 4-3 loss to Kansas City on Friday, extending his point streak to eight games in the process. Aleardi has notched four goals and nine assists during the life of his streak, the longest for Rapid City this season. He currently leads the team with 16 points over 15 games and is the reigning ECHL Player of the Week.

STRONG DEBUT: Rush defenseman Carter Robertson made his Rapid City debut on Friday and scored the game's first goal in the first period. Robertson was acquired in a trade from the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday in exchange for Tanner Schachle and Callum Fryer. Robertson had appeared in three games this season for Norfolk. In 21-22, he played 38 games for the Admirals and had four goals and seven assists. He also skated in five games in the AHL for the Charlotte Checkers last season, during which he had one goal.

GRAVELLE RETURNS: Rapid City activated winger Brett Gravelle off injured reserve on Friday and he made his season debut in the 4-3 loss to Kansas City. Gravelle recorded an assist on Simon Lavigne's power play goal that tied the game at three in the third period. During the 2021-22 season, Gravelle had 29 goals and 28 assists over 68 games played. He led the Rush in goals and was second on the team in points.

POINTS FROM THE BLUE LINE: Simon Lavigne netted his fourth goal in the last five games on Friday, a power play strike from the point. Lavigne leads Rush defensemen in goals and is second among Rapid City blueliners with seven points. During his junior career with the QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, he scored 15 career goals in 194 games over four seasons. Lavigne only once put up more than four goals in a junior season; he had six goals in 65 games in 2021-22.

MILESTONES: The next game Logan Nelson suits up for will be his 400th career ECHL game, and the next time Matt Marcinew takes the ice, he will hit 200 career ECHL games. Nelson's ECHL career began in 2014, and he has played for eight different teams in the league. In his 399 games, Nelson has 103 goals and 164 assists. 99 of his games in the ECHL have come for Rapid City, during which he has 34 goals and 59 assists. Marcinew turned pro in 2017 and has split time between the ECHL, AHL and played one season overseas. The Rush are the fourth ECHL team he has appeared for. Over his 199 career ECHL games, he has 66 goals and 90 assists.

UP NEXT: Rapid City will hit the road next week for three games in Allen against the Americans. It begins on Friday night and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

