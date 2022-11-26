Grasso Scores Twice in 3-2 Overtime Loss

November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Patrick Grasso scored twice and the Adirondack Thunder took five of six points on the week in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Reading Royals on Saturday night in front of 3,782 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Patrick Grasso ignited the Teddy Bear Toss at 7:46 of the first period to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Shane Harper set up Grasso for the one-timer on the power play and he beat goaltender Brody Claeys for his seventh of the year. Harper and Matt Stief were credited with the assists.

The Royals responded just 60 seconds later to tie the game at one. Trey Bradley fired in a Max Newton pass on the power play for his sixth of the year and the game was tied after one period of play. After no scoring in the second period, the game remained tied heading to the third.

With 6:32 left in regulation, Max Balinson scored on an odd man rush to give Reading a 2-1 lead. Balinson's goal was his first with the lone assist going to Trey Bradley.

Grasso struck again to tie the game late and eventually force overtime. Ryan Da Silva set up Grasso and his shot beat Claeys for his second of the game and eighth of the season. Da Silva and Xavier Parent were awarded the assists at 17:05 and the game would be decided in extra time.

Seven seconds into overtime, Mason Millman scored to give Reading the win. Francis Marotte stopped 24 of 27 shots for the Thunder in the loss.

The Thunder return home against the Maine Mariners on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3. On Friday, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue and Saturday is Miracle on Ice Night presented by DASH and Northway Brewing Company. The Thunder will wear special USA-themed jerseys, meet Olympic gold medalist Steve Janazsak, and see the Olympic Torch. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

