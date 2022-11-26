Steelheads' Win Streak Increases To Six Games With 5-2 Win Over Allen

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (13-2-0-1, 25pts) defeated the Allen Americans (5-7-1-0, 11pts) by a final score of 5-2 Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,082 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will host the Utah Grizzlies next Friday and Saturday night at 7:10pm.

Hank Crone (7th) gave the Americans a 1-0 lead on the power-play at 8:39 of the first but the Steelheads would rattle off three unanswered in a stretch of 6:58 thanks to a pair of goals from Ty Pelton-Byce (7th, 8th) and Janis Svannebergs. Idaho led 3-1 after the first 20 minutes of play leading in shots as well 15-4. Owen Headrick (4th) would make it 4-1 with 3:53 to play in the second with a power-play score. Liam Finlay (7th) got the Americans back within two, 92 seconds into the third period with a power-play goal. Jade Miller (6th) made it 5-2 at the 8:57 mark of the final frame. Jake Kupsky made 18 saves on 20 shots for the victory while Eric Dop made 34 saves on 39 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 8:39 | 1-0 ALN PP GOAL: Hank Crone would blast a one-timer off from the high slot beating Jake Kupsky over the right shoulder

- 1st, 12:39 | 1-1 IDH PP GOAL: From below the left circle Patrick Kudla centered a feed to the high slot finding the stick of Ty Pelton-Byce who fired a wrist shot low beating Erik Dop.

- 1st, 14:00 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: Jade Miller forced a turnover and fired a shot off from the high slot. Dop made the initial save but Janis Svanenbergs was on the near side of the crease to bang home the rebound.

- 1st, 19:37 | 3-1 IDH SH GOAL: Ty Pelton-Byce led a two on one short-handed down the ice and from the right circle he sent a shot low beating Dop.

- 2nd, 16:07 |4-1 IDH PP GOAL: Patrick Kudla fed Owen Headrick at the left circle who one-time one upstairs on Dop.

- 3rd, 1:32 | 4-2 ALN PP GOAL: Liam Finlay sent a one-timer home from the left circle beating Kupsky.

- 3rd, 8:57 | 5-2 IDH GOAL: Ryan Dmowski forced a turnover at the offensive blue line. Form the right circle he slid the puck to the high slot connecting with Jade Miller who sent a wrist shot beating Dop low near side.

THREE STARS

1) Ty Pelton-Byce

2) Owen Headrick

3) Patrick Kudla

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 2-for-6 on power-play while Allen was 2-for-5. The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in seven straight games (9/26).

- Steelheads outshot the Americans 41-29 39-20.

- Idaho has points in six straight games (7-0-0-1) and a win streak of six games.

- Idaho is (3-0-0-0) vs. Allen this season and 24-16-5 all-time including 15-6-3 in Boise.

- Owen Headrick increased his point streak to eight games (4-7-11).

- Ryan Dmowski and Patrick Kudla each tallied two assists.

- A.J. White played in his 400th ECHL game.

- Jade Miller and Owen Headrick each scored a goal and an assist.

- Matt Register was +1 and leads the league with a +22 rating.

- Casey Johnson (IR), Willie Knierim (INJ), Cody Haiskanen (IR), and Jordan Kawaguchi (IR), and Adam Scheel (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

