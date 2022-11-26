Heartlanders Come from Behind, Robbins Scores OT Winner vs. Cincinnati

November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, IA - The Iowa Heartlanders overcame three one-goal deficits and Brendan Robbins scored Iowa's first overtime winner of the season at 4:58 of the extra session, captivating the Xtream Arena crowd in a 4-3 win Saturday against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Driving wide of the net, Zach White curled the puck to Robbins at the bottom of the right wing circle. Robbins dragged on his forehand and then shifted for a top-shelf backhanded delivery into the back of the cage, solving Mark Sinclair (OTL, 24 saves). Corbin Kaczperski earned his second win of the season with 28 saves, including 14 in the third period and overtime.

Iowa also received goals from Kevin McKernan, Tyler Busch and Cole Stallard.

The Heartlanders overcame a 1-0 deficit at 3:11 of the second. McKernan drove to the net front out of a scramble and shoved the puck top shelf with bodies sprawling. Michael Pastujov and Jake Durflinger assisted.

Following a Cincinnati strike back two minutes later, the Heartlanders stuck with it and scored again to tie the game at two. Matt Murphy's blue line shot batted off Tyler Busch in front of the cage for a power-play goal and 3:17 to go in the middle frame.

Matej Pekar scored with a puck that struck his skate at 1:24 of the third, but Iowa's resiliency was rewarded later in the frame. Stallard scored his team-leading sixth of the season to even the game up with 5:56 to go in the third. James Sanchez lofted the puck to Stallard over the line and he mashed it in with a toe drag to the right post.

Box Score

The Heartlanders continue a three-game home stand against Cincinnati again on Sun., Nov. 27 at 2:05 p.m., featuring a special postgame skate presented by The Family Dental Center. On Wed., Nov. 30 at 7:05 p.m., Iowa hosts Kansas City in a game presented by Mercy Iowa City. View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.