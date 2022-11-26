K-Wings Loan Brenden Miller to Cleveland
November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that defenseman Brenden Miller has been loaned to the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).
Miller, 28, played two games with the K-Wings after playing one game for Iowa (AHL) this season. The seventh-year pro is an Orangeville, ON native and scored the game-winning goal in overtime for Kalamazoo versus Iowa on Wednesday.
The K-Wings head to Indy for a matchup with the Fuel at 7:00 p.m. EST at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday.
--
Sunday, November 27 at 3:00 p.m. EST the K-Wings will host the 'Autism Awareness Game' versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center. We've made great strides in raising awareness and supporting people with autism spectrum disorder in the last decade, and we're proud to lift awareness even higher. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the door to claim your K-Wings Beanie, and bring your skates because fans skate the ice with the players post-game ($3 skate rentals available).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 26, 2022
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Gladiators, November 26 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Add Fryer and Van Riemsdyk to Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Atlanta Looks to Finish Week with Sixth Straight Home Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Close out Road Trip in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Loan Brenden Miller to Cleveland - Kalamazoo Wings
- Going for Six Wins in a Row - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Loan Lambdin to Wolves - Kalamazoo Wings
- A Successful Debut for Marc-André Bergeron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Road-Trip Finale - Reading Royals
- Lions Defeat Grizz 6-4 in First Ever Meeting - Utah Grizzlies
- Lions Defeat Utah 6-4 in First Ever Meeting - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.