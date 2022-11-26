K-Wings Loan Brenden Miller to Cleveland

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that defenseman Brenden Miller has been loaned to the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

Miller, 28, played two games with the K-Wings after playing one game for Iowa (AHL) this season. The seventh-year pro is an Orangeville, ON native and scored the game-winning goal in overtime for Kalamazoo versus Iowa on Wednesday.

The K-Wings head to Indy for a matchup with the Fuel at 7:00 p.m. EST at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday.

Sunday, November 27 at 3:00 p.m. EST the K-Wings will host the 'Autism Awareness Game' versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center. We've made great strides in raising awareness and supporting people with autism spectrum disorder in the last decade, and we're proud to lift awareness even higher. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the door to claim your K-Wings Beanie, and bring your skates because fans skate the ice with the players post-game ($3 skate rentals available).

