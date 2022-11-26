Oilers Grab Point in Overtime Loss
November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 3-2 in overtime at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita on Saturday Night.
Both squads left the opening-20 minutes empty handed, with Wichita taking 12 shots to the Oilers 10.
Justin Bean opened the scoring just under five minutes into the second period, ripping home a one-time, power-play blast past his former team, setting the Oilers up 1-0. Ryley Lindgren collected his second goal in as many nights, completing a net-mouth scramble past Zachary Emond to put the Oilers up by two just 14 seconds before the half-way point of the game.
Timur Ibragimov halved Tulsa's lead to 2-1 4:31 into the third period, finishing a two-on-one play beyond Colten Ellis. Michal Stinil tallied his second goal in as many nights with 9:12 remaining in regulation, tying the game 2-2.
Brayden Watts scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season with 1:12 left in overtime, giving Wichita a 3-2 overtime win.
Both teams finished the game with 36 shots each.
The Oilers return home on Sunday, Nov. 27 for a 4:05 p.m. Paint the Ice game, once against hosting the Thunder.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
