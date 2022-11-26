Fuel Lose First Match to K-Wings
November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings in their fourth meeting of the season Saturday while celebrating MARVEL Super Hero™ Night in specialty Black Panther jerseys. Wearing the villainous Thanos jerseys, the Wings came away victorious by a score of 4-2.
The first period started off fast paced with each team having quite a few close call chances but no goal to show for it. Kalamazoo struck first with a goal by Justin Taylor just about halfway through the first frame. The Fuel answered back quickly though with a goal by Cooper Zech, in his first game with the Fuel, to tie the game. The Fuel outshot Kalamazoo 10-9 in the first period that ended tied at one.
The second period went scoreless with Kalamazoo dominating a lot of possession but the Fuel still coming away with more shots.
The third period opened with an early power play for the Fuel which they capitalized on. Zech got his second goal of the night, putting the Fuel up on top 2-1.
A few minutes later, Raymond Brice and Andrew Perrott were assessed fighting majors, with additional boarding and cross-checking minors handed out to Perrott and Chase Lang leaving the Fuel shorthanded. Taylor took advantage and got his second goal of the night on the power play, tying the score 2-2. Just two minutes later, Max Humitz scored the go-ahead goal for the Wings. With just under a minute left to go, the Fuel pulled Driscoll from the net and Brice scored an empty-net goal to put the Wings up 4-2, despite an attempt from Alex Wideman to stop the puck from crossing the goal line.
This was the Fuel's first loss to the Wings out of four matchups so far in the 2022-23 season. The teams head to Kalamazoo tomorrow for a 3 p.m. puck drop.
