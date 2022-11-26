Admirals Add Fryer and Van Riemsdyk to Roster

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, officially announced two additions to the roster on Saturday morning.

On Tuesday, the Rapid City Rush traded forward Tanner Schachle to Norfolk in exchange for defenseman Carter Robertson. In addition to that, the Admirals also received future considerations which was to be fulfilled by Sunday. Defenseman Callum Fryer has been sent to Norfolk to complete the trade.

Fryer, 26, joins the Admirals after playing in eight games with the Rush this season and posting one point. Last season, Fryer played in 40 games with Rapid city, corralling 14 points (2g, 12a) and led the club in +/- with a +14. The 6'3, 200-pound defenseman played for the Knoxville Ice Bears in 2020-21, which was coached by Jeff Carr. That was his first season as a professional and posted 13 points in 32 games. After starting his collegiate career at UMass from 2015 to 2017, Fryer played three more seasons at Lakehead University in USports.

The Admirals have also acquired forward Brendan van Riemsdyk from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.

The 26-year-old New Jersey native signed with the Florida Everblades in August but never suited up with them. He was sent to Orlando in October and played in five games with the Solar Bears before being sent to the Admirals. Last season marked van Riemsdyk's first season as a professional, playing with the Reading Royals and Wichita Thunder. He registered 12 points in 36 games with the Thunder. The 6'4, 210-pound forward played with Carr and Fryer in Knoxville in 2020-21. Van Riemsdyk played three years at the University of New Hampshire then played his senior season at Northeastern University. He is the youngest of three van Riemsdyk brothers. The oldest, James, currently played for the Philadelphia Flyers. The middle-aged brother, Trevor, currently played for the Washington Capitals.

