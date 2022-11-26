Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Face Tulsa

November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder defenseman Jordan Muzzillo (right) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder defenseman Jordan Muzzillo (right) vs. the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. for another meeting this week against Tulsa.

This is the seventh meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 161-154-37 against Tulsa and 88-69-20 at home against the Oilers. Wichita and Tulsa meet tonight for the sixth time in the month of November.

Last night, Tulsa earned its second win in the last three days against the Thunder with a 6-3 victory. With the win, the Oilers evened the season-series at 3-3-0. Wichita dropped to third in the Mountain Division with 16 points. Tulsa sits in fifth place with 13 points and moved back to .500.

Stefan Fournier grabbed an assist last night, giving him 200 career pro points. The veteran forward is also nearing another milestone as he needs five goals to reach 100 ECHL markers. He needs eight assists to reach 100 career helpers in hi pro career.

Quinn Preston recorded his second goal of the season last night. He has four points in his last three games.

Michal Stinil tallied his second goal of the season last night. He has points in six of his last seven games. The Czech native has eight points (2g, 6a) in 10 games.

Eddie Matsushima continues to be a thorn in the side of the Thunder, scoring two more goals last night. He has 13 points (8g, 5a) against Wichita in the season-series.

The Thunder added another power play goal against the Oilers last night. Wichita is 8-for-31 (25.8%) against Tulsa with man advantage.

Wichita has been somewhat of an anomaly when it comes to the shot department. The Thunder are being outshot 491-361 this year and 153-106 in the third period. Wichita is 7-3-2 when being outshot by opponents and has only outshot an opponent one time this year.

THUNDERBOLTS...Timur Ibragimov has assists in four of his last five games...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with three game-winning goals, sixth in shooting percentage (31.6%) and first in power play goals (5)...Mark Liwiski is fourth for rookies with 28 penalty minutes...Wichita is 4-1-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 3-0-0 when tied after one...

OILERS NOTES - Evan Weinger were recalled to San Diego...Eddie Matsushima leads the league with two shorthanded assists...Matsushima leads the league with four shorthanded points...Adam Samuelsson is third among rookies with 10 minor penalties...Tulsa is fifth in the league in penalty minutes per game (17.15)...

Cowabunga dude! The Turtles are back this weekend. After all the family and turkey on Thanksgiving, come be a part of Nickelodeon Night featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, presented by Burns & McDonnell, on Saturday, November 26.

Bid on the TMNT jerseys live on the DASH Auction App, presented by J.P. Weigand & Sons Auction Division. The auction starts on Saturday, November 26 at 5 p.m. and will run until Saturday, December 3. Click here to bid starting tonight at 5 p.m.

The holidays are coming fast. There's no better way to take care of the Thunder fan in your life with a holiday package with us. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

