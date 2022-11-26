Royals Clash with Thunder in Road-Trip Finale

Glens Falls, NY - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude their third three-game road-trip of the season against the Adirondack Thunder tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena

Reading improved to 8-5-1 on the season after defeating Maine in their previous game, 1-0, on Friday, November 25th at Cross Insurance Arena. Will MacKinnon's third goal of the season scored in the final minute of the second period served as the game winner in the series finale against the Mariners. Goaltender Brody Claeys earned his second professional career shutout, first in the ECHL, in his season debut with 31 saves against the Mariners' offense.

Friday's victory was the third win for the Royals against the Mariners this season. Reading previously fell to Maine at Cross Insurance Arena on Wednesday, November 23rd, 5-3. The Royals are 17-8-1 all-time against the Mariners and have won three of the previous six regular season meetings against the Mariners at Cross Insurance Arena dating back to last season.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a .607 win percentage. Reading has two games less played compared to Worcester and Newfoundland who rank above the Royals in the divisional standings. Worcester regained first place in the North Division over Newfoundland who have dropped three-straight games. The Railers are currently on a four-game point streak (3-0-1-0) and post a 13-2-1-0 record and .844 win percentage at the top of the division. Behind Reading, Trois-Rivières and Maine rank fourth and fifth respectively in the standings while Adirondack holds sixth place with a .423 win percentage. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the division with a 2-15-0 record after defeating Worcester in overtime on Friday, November 25th to snap a 15-game losing streak.

The Royals hoist an all-time record of 40-25-7 against Adirondack and are 2-0 against the Thunder this season. Reading swept the Thunder on Friday, the 18th and Sunday, the 20th of this month with eight goals scored to Adirondack's four.

Adirondack improved to 4-6-2-1 after sweeping the Growlers in consecutive games. The Thunder defeated the Growlers in a 3-2 final score both games and had contributions from six different goal scorers. Forwards Shane Harper (16) and Noah Corson (12) rank first and second on the team in points respectively and each tallied a goal in the series against Newfoundland. Forward Patrick Grasso scored a goal in the series as well for his team leading sixth goal of the season.

Tonight's game is another strong specialty teams battle for the Royals as Reading's 11th ranked power play unit in the league (22%) matches up against Adirondack's fifth ranked penalty kill (86%). The Thunder have allowed four of their seven power play goals allowed at home while Reading four power play goals across their last 15 power play chances on the road.

A few Royals captured milestones in the series finale against the Mariners:

Milestones:

Defenseman Will MacKinnon earned his first game winning goal of his professional career.

Goalie Brody Claeys earned his first shutout win of his ECHL career

