Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Aaron Thow in Trade with Norfolk
November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Aaron Thow in a trade with the Norfolk Admirals for future considerations.
This season Thow appeared in 2 games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates and in 8 games with Norfolk, where he scored 1 goal and 1 assist. Last season Thow played with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers, where he scored 17 points (3 goals, 14 assists) in 48 games. Thow also played in Slovakia in 6 games in the 2021-2022 season.
Thow also has ECHL experience with Wheeling and Kalamazoo as well as 6 AHL games in the 2018-2019 season with the Utica Comets. The 27 year old defenseman played at Clarkson University from 2015-2019. Thow will wear number 25 for Utah.
The Grizzlies have a special Black Friday deal going on with 50 percent off tickets, which turns into a buy one get one free deal for this weekends games against the Trois Rivieres Lions on November 26 at 7:10 pm and November 27 at 3:10 pm. Go to utahgrizzlies.com/blackfriday to take advantage of the offer.
