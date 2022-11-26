ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Wheeling's Van Boekel fined, suspended
Wheeling's Jack Van Boekel has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #182, Wheeling at Kalamazoo, on Nov. 25.
Van Boekel is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an elbowing incident at 12:22 of the first period.
Van Boekel will miss Wheeling's games vs. Toledo (Nov. 27 and Dec. 2) and vs. Fort Wayne (Dec. 3).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Idaho's Canada fined, suspended
Idaho's Nick Canada has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #179, Allen at Idaho, on Nov. 25.
Canada is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a boarding incident at 9:22 of the second period.
Canada will miss Idaho's game vs. Allen tonight (Nov. 26).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Allen's Leppard fined, suspended
Allen's Jackson Leppard has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #179, Allen at Idaho, on Nov. 25.
Leppard is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a kneeing incident at 17:55 of the third period.
Leppard will miss Allen's game at Idaho tonight (Nov. 26).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
