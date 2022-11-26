Watts Nets OT Game-Winner vs. Tulsa

November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebrate win

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebrate win(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Brayden Watts recorded the game-winner with less than two minutes to go in overtime and helped Wichita climb back for a 3-2 win against Tulsa on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder fell behind 2-0, but rattled off three-unanswered goals to snap a three-game winless skid.

Watts finished with two points while Jay Dickman snagged three helpers. Zachary Emond made his season debut in net, stopping 34 shots for his first win in a Thunder uniform.

After a scoreless first period, Tulsa tallied two power play goals in a five-minute span. At 4:56, Justin Bean fired a shot from the left point and gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead.

Ryley Lindgren made it 2-0 at 9:46 when he found a rebound and slipped it past Emond near the left post.

In the third, Wichita battled back to force overtime. Timur Ibragimov took a beautiful feed from Dickman and buried a shot from the left circle to cut the lead to 2-1.

At 10:48, Michal Stinil tied the game with his third of the season. Watts won a battle behind the net and found Stinil in front of the crease. He put home a rebound to make it 2-2.

Watts scored the game-winner at 5:48 of the extra session. He took a pass from Dickman, skated in over the line, cut through the slot and fired a backhand through Colten Ellis for his eighth of the year.

Wichita has won all three games in the season-series against Tulsa that have gone into overtime. In each of those games, the Thunder were down by a 2-0 margin at one point.

Watts finished with a goal and an assist, giving him points in six-straight. Dickman had three assists, which is a season-high. Stinil has goals in back-to-back games and points in seven of his last eight games. Ibragimov has points in five of his last six games.

The Thunder were 0-for-4 on the power play. The Oilers went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Wichita travels to Tulsa on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. to close a four-game mini-series this week against the Oilers.

Bid on the TMNT jerseys live on the DASH Auction App, presented by J.P. Weigand & Sons Auction Division. The auction starts on Saturday, November 26 at 5 p.m. and will run until Saturday, December 3. Click here to place your bid.

The holidays are coming fast. There's no better way to take care of the Thunder fan in your life with a holiday package with us. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits. Click here to learn more.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.