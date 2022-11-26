Americans Drop the Final Game of the Series

Allen Americans' Jared Bethune on game day

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped the final game of their three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night by a 5-2 score at Idaho Central Arena in front of another sellout crowd of 5,081

The Americans got on the board first in the opening frame as Hank Crone ripped one past Idaho goalie Jake Kupsky for his 7th of the season. Allen led 1-0. The Steelheads would score the next three goals in the opening period. Two of those three goals were scored by Idaho forward Ty Pelton-Byce. Idaho took a 3-1 lead to the room after the first period.

Idaho added to their lead in the second frame, scoring the only goal of the period. They outshot the Americans 18-8 in the second period and 33 to 12 through two periods of action.

The Americans cut the lead to 4-2 in the third on the 7th of the season by Liam Finlay just 1:32 into the period. It was a power play goal assisted by Colton Saucerman and Joe Widmar. Idaho added another midway through the third frame to regain their three-goal lead 5-2. The Americans were unable to answer as Idaho swept the three-game series and the Americans finished the six-game road trip 2-4-0. Allen returns home next weekend to face the Rapid City Rush.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - T. Pelton-Byce

2. IDH - O. Headrick

3. IDH - P. Kudla

