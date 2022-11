ECHL Transactions - November 26

November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 26, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Artur Terchiyev, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve

Atlanta:

Add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Matej Pekar, F assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Beck Warm, G assigned by Rochester

Add Dakota Betts, D activated from reserve

Delete Beck Warm, G placed on reserve

Delete Jalen Smereck, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Florida:

Add Jake Smith, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Hickey, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/19)

Fort Wayne:

Add Oliver Cooper, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Louie Rowe, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Alvaro, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)

Idaho:

Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from reserve

Delete Adam Scheel, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chris Van Os-Shaw, F activated from reserve

Delete Kale Howarth, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Watson, D placed on reserve

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Iowa:

Add Griff Jeszka, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nick Campoli, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Carson Denomie, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Lohin, F recalled by Hartford

Kalamazoo:

Add Trevor Boardway, G added as EBUG

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve

Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve

Delete Carson Focht, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve

Delete Brenden Miller, D loaned to Cleveland

Kansas City:

Add Marc McNulty, D activated from reserve

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve

Delete Reid Stefanson, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Callum Fryer, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Orlando:

Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Pavel Vorobei, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Carson Denomie, F traded to Jacksonville

Delete Ryan Novalis, G released as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Court, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Westin Michaud, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Guay, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Alexandre Fortin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Benton Maass, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Daniel Mannella, G assigned by San Diego

Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Aaron Thow, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Delete Tarun Fizer, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Chris McKay, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve

Delete Zack Hoffman, D placed on reserve

