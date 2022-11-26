Dougherty's Overtime Winner Propels Solar Bears to Home Victory Saturday
November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Behind a combined seven points from the line of Joe Carroll (1G-2A), Maxim Cajkovic (2G,1A), and Mathieu Foget (1A), the Orlando Solar Bears topped the defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades Saturday night at the Amway Center by a 4-3 score.
Orlando struck first on a shorthanded breakaway goal from rookie Joe Carroll for his sixth goal of the season. The Solar Bears held that 1-0 lead through the first period.
In the second after the Everblades tied the game, Maxim Cajkovic took over scoring two goals in a span of 5:05 to give Orlando a 3-1 lead.
The Everblades answered with a shorthanded goal of their own at 15:59 to make it 3-2 Orlando heading into the break.
With the Florida net empty, the Everblades tied the game with 1:42 remaining in the third period.
In overtime, Cajkovic stole the puck in the Everblades zone and found Tristan Langan, who one-touched the puck back to Jack Dougherty for his first goal of the season. His game-winning goal came at 45 seconds of overtime. With the win, the Solar Bears snapped a five-game winless streak.
Three Stars:
1. Jack Dougherty - ORL (GWG)
2. Joe Carroll - ORL (1G, 2A)
3. Maxim Cajkovic (2G, 1A)
NEXT GAMES: Enjoy $5 beer specials on Thirsty Thursday as the Solar Bears host the Kalamazoo Wings, Dec. 1 at 7:00 p.m. On Dec. 16, the Solar Bears take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Janney Roofing. The Bears will wear an Ugly Sweater jersey that will be auctioned off following the game.
