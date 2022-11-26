Blades Close out Road Trip in Orlando

November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are closing out their three game road trip against the Orlando Solar Bears tonight at the Amway Center.

The Blades are coming off a big win in Jacksonville last night where four different goal scorers combined with a solid 24-save performance in goal by Evan Fitzpatrick was the right formula, as the Florida Everblades picked up a 4-2 victory.

Dominic Franco extended his Everblades' season-best point streak to seven games, as he picked up the apple on Blake Winiecki's goal. In those seven games, Franco has notched three goals and five assists. The Everblades lit the lamp with the team's quickest goal of the young season, as Joe Pendenza collected his team-high fifth goal of the season just 2:02 into the contest. Both Pendenza (2 G, 3 A) and Oliver Chau (2 G, 3 A) extended their point streaks to four games.

The last time Florida and Orlando battled was November 8th where two third period goals weren't enough for the Blades who fell to the Solar Bears 3-2, with 32 seconds left in the game. Goalie Evan Fitzpatrick got his first start of the season and stopped 21 of 24 shots he faced. The blades went one for five on the powerplay and allowed one powerplay and one shorthanded goal. That loss broke Florida's four game win streak.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.