Game Preview: Stingrays at Gladiators, November 26 at 7:00 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays conclude their weekend games with the final game of back-to-back contests at Gas South Arena against the Atlanta Gladiators. With last night's final, the Stingrays and Gladiators are tied for second in the South Division

LAST TIME OUT

Andrew Cherniwchan scored his first goal of the season and the lone goal in Friday night's 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena. Tyler Wall and Tyler Parks highlighted a goaltending duel that saw a combined 81 saves between the two netminders. South Carolina outshot Atlanta 45-40 in the loss.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 124-67-11-7 in 209 all-time regular-season meetings with the Gladiators. Atlanta won last year's season series 4-2 including wins in each of the final three battles. The Stingrays and Gladiators will face off a total of 12 times this season with South Carolina winning the first matchup at the North Charleston Coliseum on November 5th by a score of 4-2 before Atlanta pulled out a 3-1 win last night.

THE ANIMALS KEEP FEASTING

The trio of Jonny Evans, Bear Hughes, and Carter Turnbull have been placed together for the last four games, accounting for three goals and four assists during that time including a pair of assists last night. Evans and Turnbull each have 42 shots on goal this season, the most for the Stingrays. During the season, each of the forwards are top-15 rookies in the league with 12 or more points.

EVANS GOES APPLE PICKING

Jonny Evans continues to impress in the early parts of his professional career, posting 29 points in 24 career games on 10 goals and 19 assists. This season, Evans has 16 points in 13 games, scoring three goals and adding 13 assists. During his current four-game point streak, the former Husky has tallied an assist in each game and is on pace for 72 on the year. The current franchise record was set by Travis Morin during the 2008-2009 campaign with 62 assists.

STEVENSON WANTS MORE STUFFING

In the early parts of his career, Clay Stevenson is still looking for the consistency that will set him up as one of the ECHL's top goaltenders. Through six games this season, the Capitals' draft pick owns a 3-2-1 record with a 2.85 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. Stevenson is coming off arguably his best game of the season, stopping 37 of 38 shots faced (.974%) in last Sunday's win over Orlando.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Savannah - Thursday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Friday, December 2 at 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina - Saturday, December 3 at 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina - Friday, December 9 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville - Saturday, December 10 at 7:05 p.m.

