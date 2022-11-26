Going for Six Wins in a Row

The Lions won the first game of their three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies 6-4 last night at the Maverik Center, giving head coach Marc-André Bergeron his first victory behind the bench in his new role. The win extended Trois-Rivières' winning streak to five games, while for the Grizzlies the loss was their fifth in a row. The Lions will be out to replicate their Game 1 performance tonight: Puck drop for the second game between the teams is 9:10 p.m. Trois-Rivières' John Parker-Jones has been on a tear with eight points in his last four games, and he was a key component in last night's victory with two goals and an assist.

Players to watch

Hampered by an injury that kept him out of the line-up last Saturday, Lions' forward Anthony Beauregard performed well on his return, notching a goal and an assist. He has 5-6-11 totals in 13 games this season.

Grizzlies' defenceman Andrew Nielsen (#44) is among the league's top blueliners with 15 points in 13 games. He had two assists in last night's loss.

