Fraser Scores Shorthanded as Walleye Fall in Fort Wayne
November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
FORT WAYNE, INDIANA - Cole Fraser scored a shorthanded goal as Toledo dropped a hard-fought game to Fort Wayne on Saturday night by a score of 5-3. Fort Wayne started fast with 13 shots on goal in the first eight and half minutes and picked up two goals from Shawn Boudrias. Toledo out-shot the Komets 8-1 after that point but couldn't beat goaltender Rylan Parenteau. The Komets out-shot Toledo 19-3 in the second period, with Sebastian Cossa stopping all of the them.
Following a Komets goal, the Walleye offense erupted. At 4:52 of the third, Cole Fraser one-timed a Conlan Keenan pass into the back of the net for his first goal of the season. Toledo's power play got the next goal when Gordie Green took a pass from Ryan Lowney and beat Parenteau with a wrist shot to pull the Walleye within one.
The Komets regained control with back-to-back goals one minute and 19 seconds apart for a 5-2 lead. Toledo's power play found the back wthe net when Brandon Hawkins picked up his third goal of the year at 16:10 of the third. Fort Wayne out-shot Toledo 42-28 for the game.
Notes: Toledo is 4-3-0 on the road this season. Toledo's power play has scored on five of the last 14 chances. Fraser's goal in the second period was the first shorthanded goal of the year for Toledo.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1) FW - S. Boudrias (2G)
2) FW - O. Cooper (1G)
3) FW - B. Gagné (1G)
Up Next:
The Walleye will head to Wheeling tomorrow for a 4:10 p.m. puck drop.
