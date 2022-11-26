Millman Scores OT Winner as Royals Down Thunder in Road-Trip Finale

Portland, ME - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Adirondack Thunder in overtime, 3-2, Saturday, November 26th at Cool Insuring Arena. The Royals improved to 9-5-1 and earned their third win over the Thunder this season (3-0). Brody Claeys saved 21 of 23 shots faced for his second consecutive win this season. Thunder goalie Francis Marotte saved 24 of 27 shots faced and suffered the loss in his season debut.

The Thunder and Royals each opened the game with power play goals for a tie score after the first period, 1-1. Forward Patrick Grasso received a centering pass in the slot from Shane Harper and blasted a one-timer through Claey's pads for his first of two goals in the game. Reading responded in the ensuing minutes on the power play with Trey Bradley's team leading fourth power play goal of the season. Max Newton sent a saucer pass across Adirondack's crease to Bradley who snapped the shot over Marotte's right shoulder to tie the score.

Reading held Adirondack to four shots in the second period, however failed to convert on two power play opportunities and one of their seven shots in the period. Thunder forward Noah Corson drew a tripping penalty in the final minute of the second period that carried into the start of the third period for their fourth power play chance of the game.

The Royals killed off the penalty and took their first lead of the game in the third period on Max Balinson's first goal as a Royal. The defenseman received a cross ice pass from Bradley after Thunder defenseman Reid Stief fell at the top of Adirondack's zone which allowed Bradley enough space to feed Balinson a one-timer put into the back of Adirondack's net with 6:32 remaining in the third period.

Patrick Grasso answered for the Thunder with another one-timer in the slot which beat Claey's to even the score with 2:55 left in regulation. Grasso's equalizer forced overtime which defenseman Mason Millman didn't want to play anymore than 10 seconds of. Millman carried the puck into the offensive zone straight off of Newton's faceoff win at center ice and snapped a shot from the left faceoff circle into the back of Adirondack's net for his third goal of the season.

Reading's overtime victory is the first win in two overtime games this season. After suffering an overtime loss to the Growlers 26 seconds into post regulation play on Saturday, October 22nd, Millman earned the victory seven seconds into OT the second time around for the Royals.

