Matej Pekar Scores First ECHL Goal in 4-3 OT Loss
November 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Coralville, IA- In upset fashion, Brendan Robbins scored 4:58 into overtime, guiding Iowa to a 4-3 overtime win over the Cyclones Saturday night at Xtream Arena.
- The Cyclones took their first road loss of the season after beginning the year 5-0 away from home, but still managed to grab a standings point for the 12th time 13 games. Cincinnati is 10-1-1-1 on the season, while Iowa improves to 2-8-2-1.
- The Cyclones jumped out to a 1-0 lead for the eighth time this season, thanks to a goal from Louie Caporusso to the right of the net. Caporusso caught a pass from behind the goal of Iowa's Corbin Kaczperski to slam home his sixth of the season 12:28 into the frame.
- Iowa's Kevin McKernan tied the game early in the second, beating a sprawling Mark Sinclair who had made multiple split-second saves to that point, before McKernan found a way to solve him 3:11 into the middle period.
- Cincinnati and Iowa then traded goals later in the second to enter the third tied at two. Phil Lagunov gave the 'Clones a 2-1 lead with his second of the season on a backhand tuck by Kaczperski in the crease, but the 'Landers answered late in the frame on a power play goal from Tyler Busch. The power play goal was only the second the Cyclones have allowed on the road this season.
- Matej Pekar scored his first goal as a Cyclone 1:24 into the third of a pass sent his way while crashing the net. Pekar angled his skate to redirect the puck into the goal, giving Cincinnati a 3-2 lead.
"I was just trying to drive the net and Patty's (Patrick Polino) shot went there and I got a fortunate bounce," said Pekar. "We had a talk with Coach Appert before I got sent down here and he just stressed getting touches and playing my game and playing the right way, so I'm trying to do that and get those valuable lessons at this level so I can be ready for the next step."
- A pair of power play opportunities for the Cyclones followed the goal by Pekar. Cincinnati at one point led in third period shots, 11-1, pressuring Kaczperski and the Iowa defense relentlessly, but the Heartlanders managed to stay within a goal for Cole Stallard to knot the game up late in the third.
- Robbins overtime finish came as the forward carried the puck to the front of Sinclair's crease, then sailing a backhand into the goal for the game winner.
- Sinclair finished the game with 24 saves and has made 103 over the past three games.
- The Cyclones conclude their three game road trip Sunday afternoon with a rematch against the Heartlanders.
