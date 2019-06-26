Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Round Rock Express
June 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (49-29) vs. Round Rock Express (45-32)
Game #79/Home Game #38
Wednesday, June 26, 7:05 p.m.
Nelson Wolff Stadium
MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM
RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Jose Urquidy (3-1, 3.35)
All-Stars: The San Antonio Missions will be well-represented in their first ever Triple-A All-Star Game. Infielders Keston Hiura and Tyler Saldino, catcher David Fretias, and relief pitcher Jay Jackson have all been selected to participate in the game on July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso.
Home is Where the Heart Is: The Missions have won seven games in a row at Wolff Stadium to match a season-long home winning streak. They also won seven home games in a row from May 9-20. They sport a 27-10 home record, which is the second-best home record among all full-season MiLB teams behind only Advanced-A Visalia's 29-8 home record.
They've Got The Runs: After scoring 10 or more runs just twice in their first 66 games the Missions have now done so in four of their last 12 games. The Missions have scored 153 runs in June, which is sixth in the league.
Play the Hits: San Antonio has collected 10 or more hits in eight of their last 12 games and are 20-7 when doing so this season. Last night Mauricio Dubon, Keston Hiura, Cory Spangenberg, and David Freitas all had three hits. It was the first time this season as many as four different Missions tallied three hits in a game.
Cleaning Up: San Antonio's clean up hitter, Cory Spangenberg has been on a tear as of late as he recorded his fifth multi-hit game in his last six games overall with a trio of hits last night. In the last seven days Spangenberg is among the league leaders in average (4th, .556), OBP (4th, .613), and hits (T-4th, 15).
*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*
Benjamin Hill (@bensbiz)
Congrats to a baseball lifer. Rick Sweet made his pro debut as a member of the 1975 Walla Walla Padres. His first managerial post was with the 1987 Bellingham Mariners.
Jim Goulart (@Mass_Haas)
Hat tip on that Rick Sweet commentary to @BriggsMissions, who provides wonderful quote-filled coverage from the San Antonio locker room for all home games #Brewers https://atmilb.com/2KDrUS2
Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy)
Rick Sweet is a heckuva baseball man, and 2,000 is a heckuva lot of wins. Congratulations to @RickSweet16.
Greg Simmons (@GregSimmonsKSAT)
Congratulations to manager Rick Sweet. A huge milestone.
The Brewer Nation (@BrewerNation)
Congratulations to @Kestdaddy, @davidfreitas23, @SaladinoTyler, and @Jaxland58!
Evan Closky (@EvanClosky)
The @missionsmilb get 4 players in the PCL All-Star Game. They'll head down to El Paso for the game on July 10.
