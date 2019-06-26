Pacific Coast League Announces 2019 All-Star Roster
June 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
El Paso Chihuahuas players Austin Allen, Ty France and Luis Urias have been named to the 2019 Pacific Coast League All-Star Team. This is the first time since 2016 that the Chihuahuas have had three All-Stars in one year.
The 2019 Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Triple-A All-Star Game & Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby will take place July 8 & July 10 at Southwest University Park. Great seats for both events are available and on sale now, but they are going fast. Group leaders are able to purchase a group to the All-Star Game and/or the Home Run Derby. Supplies are limited so fans are encouraged to buy now so as not to miss out on these once-in-a-lifetime events. Tickets can be purchased at the Southwest University Park box offices, at epchihuahuas.com or by calling (915) 533-BASE.
