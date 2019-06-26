Quartet of Redbirds Extend Hitting Streaks
June 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - John Nogowski extended his hitting streak to 11 games, Adolis Garcia moved his to eight, Tyler O'Neill upped his to seven, and Edmundo Sosa increased his streak to six, but the Memphis Redbirds dropped a 17-11 decision to the Nashville Sounds (Rangers) Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.
Each Redbird (33-46) had at least one hit in the game as part of a 15-hit attack. Randy Arozarena led the way with three hits, and Andrew Knizner drove in four runs thanks in part to a three-run home run in the first inning. Kramer Robertson also had a three-run home run for the Redbirds.
Irving Lopez was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, and he has now hit for a cycle spanning his last two games.
Nogowski's fifth-inning single moved his hitting streak to 11 games dating back to June 14. He has seven extra-base hits during the span. In addition to hitting in eight-straight contests, Garcia has swiped four bases in his last three games.
O'Neill has three multi-hit games in his last four on his seven-game hitting streak, and Sosa has scored a run in each of his last six games in addition to having at least one hit.
Harold Arauz got the start Wednesday night and ended up allowing eight runs on five hits in 5.2 innings, but two of the runs scored after he had left the game.
The Redbirds led the game 11-5 before allowing 12 unanswered runs to the Sounds (33-45). Memphis pitching walked six Sounds and hit four more.
The Redbirds and Nashville continue their four-game set tomorrow night at 7:05. Memphis is home through its Independence Day Celebration presented by AutoZone on Wednesday, July 3.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Thursday, June 27 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; green hat giveaway on Silky O'Sullivan's Irish Heritage Night
Friday, June 28 at 7:05: Wizards & Wands Night featuring a handmade wand specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/wizardsandwands; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat wings buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat
Saturday, June 29 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Yadier Molina and Roberto Clemente Double Bobblehead specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals; Win-a-Rolex Contest presented by Sissy's Log Cabin with fans able to register a guess of the time the game will end to win a $5,400 Rolex watch; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos
Sunday, June 30 at 2:05: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game
Monday, July 1 at 6:35: the Redbirds will take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series
Tuesday, July 2 at 6:35: "Stranger Wings" Night two days before the season premiere of the television series Stranger Things, with an exclusive "Stranger Wings" t-shirt available with a specialty ticket purchase at www.memphisredbirds.com/strangerwings
Wednesday, July 3 at 6:35: Independence Day Celebration presented by AutoZone with a hamburger/hot dog buffet specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/4thofJuly
For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2019
- Quartet of Redbirds Extend Hitting Streaks - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Claims 5-4 Win over Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Express Come Back to Top Missions 4-2 - Round Rock Express
- Sounds Score 17 in Come-From-Behind Win - Nashville Sounds
- Baby Cakes Bounce Dodgers, 3-1 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- 'Cakes Even Series with a Pair of Home Runs - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- OF Yadiel Hernandez & RHP Dakota Bacus to Represent Fresno at AAA ASG - Fresno Grizzlies
- Iowa Native Rea Selected to PCL All-Star Team - Iowa Cubs
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (33-45) vs Nashville Sounds (32-45) - Memphis Redbirds
- Express OF Kyle Tucker, RHP Cy Sneed Named to PCL All-Star Team - Round Rock Express
- Pacific Coast League Announces 2019 All-Star Roster - El Paso Chihuahuas
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 26, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Round Rock Express - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (32-45) at Memphis Redbirds (33-45) - Nashville Sounds
- Will Smith and Kevin Quackenbush Named to Triple-A All-Star Game - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Woodford, Ravelo Named PCL All-Stars - Memphis Redbirds
- Three Aces Selected to 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game - Reno Aces
- Four Missions Named to Pacific Coast League All-Star Team - San Antonio Missions
- Diaz Named to PCL All-Star Team - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Daza, Hilliard, Valaika Elected Starters in 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Pitchers David Carpenter and Seth Maness Named Pacific Coast League All-Stars - Nashville Sounds
- PCL Reveals 2019 All-Star Roster - PCL
- Ronald McDonald House Charities Named Title Partner of the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Ward Selected as Pacific Coast League All-Star - Salt Lake Bees
- Tucker, Hiura, Urias Among PCL All-Stars - Las Vegas Aviators
- OKC Dodgers and Kimray Partner to Benefit OKC Foster Care and Family Service Organizations Via Kimray Kids - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Minor League Baseball Launches "Hope at Bat" Fundraising and Awareness Initiative with American Cancer Society - PCL
- Reaching a Baseball Milestone - San Antonio Missions
- Stevenson continues torrid streak in Tacos 11-5 setback to Aviators - Fresno Grizzlies
- 20 Hits Just enough for Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Aces Blank Stingers - Salt Lake Bees
- River Cats come up just short in wild game vs. Chihuahuas - Sacramento River Cats
- Early Rainiers Lead Wiped out in Loss to Albuquerque - Tacoma Rainiers
- Taylor Widener Sharp in Aces Shutout Victory - Reno Aces
- Mariachis Win 9-7 as Hoffman Establishes Strikeout Record - Albuquerque Isotopes
- I-Cubs Ice Chasers 5-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers Walk off 3-2 After Falling 12-9 in Suspended Game - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Upended in Series Opener - Memphis Redbirds
- Missions Derail Express 10-2 in Series Opener - Round Rock Express
- Dodgers Hit Back-to-Back Homers in 8-5 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.