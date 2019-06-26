Quartet of Redbirds Extend Hitting Streaks

June 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - John Nogowski extended his hitting streak to 11 games, Adolis Garcia moved his to eight, Tyler O'Neill upped his to seven, and Edmundo Sosa increased his streak to six, but the Memphis Redbirds dropped a 17-11 decision to the Nashville Sounds (Rangers) Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Each Redbird (33-46) had at least one hit in the game as part of a 15-hit attack. Randy Arozarena led the way with three hits, and Andrew Knizner drove in four runs thanks in part to a three-run home run in the first inning. Kramer Robertson also had a three-run home run for the Redbirds.

Irving Lopez was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, and he has now hit for a cycle spanning his last two games.

Nogowski's fifth-inning single moved his hitting streak to 11 games dating back to June 14. He has seven extra-base hits during the span. In addition to hitting in eight-straight contests, Garcia has swiped four bases in his last three games.

O'Neill has three multi-hit games in his last four on his seven-game hitting streak, and Sosa has scored a run in each of his last six games in addition to having at least one hit.

Harold Arauz got the start Wednesday night and ended up allowing eight runs on five hits in 5.2 innings, but two of the runs scored after he had left the game.

The Redbirds led the game 11-5 before allowing 12 unanswered runs to the Sounds (33-45). Memphis pitching walked six Sounds and hit four more.

The Redbirds and Nashville continue their four-game set tomorrow night at 7:05. Memphis is home through its Independence Day Celebration presented by AutoZone on Wednesday, July 3.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Thursday, June 27 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; green hat giveaway on Silky O'Sullivan's Irish Heritage Night

Friday, June 28 at 7:05: Wizards & Wands Night featuring a handmade wand specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/wizardsandwands; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat wings buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat

Saturday, June 29 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Yadier Molina and Roberto Clemente Double Bobblehead specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals; Win-a-Rolex Contest presented by Sissy's Log Cabin with fans able to register a guess of the time the game will end to win a $5,400 Rolex watch; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos

Sunday, June 30 at 2:05: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

Monday, July 1 at 6:35: the Redbirds will take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series

Tuesday, July 2 at 6:35: "Stranger Wings" Night two days before the season premiere of the television series Stranger Things, with an exclusive "Stranger Wings" t-shirt available with a specialty ticket purchase at www.memphisredbirds.com/strangerwings

Wednesday, July 3 at 6:35: Independence Day Celebration presented by AutoZone with a hamburger/hot dog buffet specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/4thofJuly

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

