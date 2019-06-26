Express OF Kyle Tucker, RHP Cy Sneed Named to PCL All-Star Team

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Hey now, you're an All-Star! Round Rock Express OF Kyle Tucker and RHP Cy Sneed have been named to the Pacific Coast League team for the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso, the League announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Tucker has been one of Round Rock's best hitters as of late, hitting to a .332 average (64-193) since May 1. On the year, Tucker is batting .281 (78-278) with 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 56 RBI through 72 games. His 23 longballs currently rank second in all of Minor League Baseball. He also leads the Express in runs scored with 58 and total bases with 171 while his 44 extra-base hits lead all hitters in the Pacific Coast League. Tucker has been unstoppable on the base paths as well, stealing 18 bags while only getting caught once. His 18 steals currently rank fourth in the PCL.

The outfielder was previously named both the Pacific Coast League and Houston Astros Minor League Player of the Month for May. He previously won PCL Player of the Month honors for August 2018 with the Fresno Grizzlies. He has also been named an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in each of his three full seasons within the Astros organization.

The designation marks Tucker's third career All-Star Game nomination, but his first opportunity to play in one. He was previously named a 2018 Pacific Coast League All-Star but was promoted to the Houston Astros just before the game. In 2016, Tucker was nominated to the Midwest League All-Star Game but had to sit out the festivities while recovering from an injury.

The 22-year-old is widely regarded as the top position player prospect in the Astros organization and is currently tabbed as the #13 prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com. The Tampa, Florida native was originally drafted by Houston fifth overall in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

Sneed is embarking on his second career All-Star Game appearance after being invited to the Midwest League All-Star Game in 2015. The righty has been one of Round Rock's most consistent pitchers in 2019, posting a 5-6 record with a 4.48 ERA (35 ER/70.1 IP) in 14 games, including eight starts. His 59 strikeouts rank second on the team only to LHP Ryan Hartman's 62.

The 26-year-old earned Pacific Coast League Player of the Week Honors in May after posting a pair of dominant appearances. Back on May 22, the righty pitched eight shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four. He carried a perfect game into the eighth inning, when San Antonio INF Cory Spangenberg ended the perfecto with a one-out double to left field. He then kept his hot stretch alive on May 27, twirling another 8.0 shutout innings in a win over the Nashville Sounds in the resumption of an April 18 contest that was suspended due to rain. Sneed allowed just two hits while striking out a season-high 10, falling just one short of matching his career-best.

The Elko, Nevada native was acquired by the Houston Astros from the Milwaukee Brewers in a November 19, 2015 trade for INF Jonathan Villar. In six professional seasons, Sneed has compiled a 37-36 record with a 4.19 ERA (283 ER/607.1 IP) with 533 strikeouts to just 190 walks.

The 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game is set for Wednesday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m. CDT at Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas. The game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network. All-Star festivities begin with the Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday, July 8 at 8:00 p.m. CDT. Fans who are interested in more information on the events, or would like to purchase tickets, are encouraged to visit the official website of the Chihuahuas at epchihuahuas.com.

