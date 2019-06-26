20 Hits Just enough for Chihuahuas

The El Paso Chihuahuas compiled 20 hits in their 12-11 win over the Sacramento River Cats Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. El Paso has won four of its five games against Sacramento this season.

Esteban Quiroz went 5-for-5 for El Paso, becoming the first Chihuahuas player to collect five hits in a game since Allen Craig on July 25, 2018 at Colorado Springs.

Sacramento manager Dave Brundage was ejected in the top of the seventh inning for arguing a call regarding a runner being out of the baseline. Miguel Diaz pitched two scoreless innings to start the game and hasn't allowed any runs in his three 2019 Chihuahuas appearances.

Team Records: Sacramento (39-38), El Paso (48-29)

Next Game: Wednesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Sacramento LHP Conner Menez (0-0, 3.31) vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (7-5, 5.88). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

