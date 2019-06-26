OKC Dodgers and Kimray Partner to Benefit OKC Foster Care and Family Service Organizations Via Kimray Kids

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Kimray, Inc., announce the return of the Kimray Kids program for the 2019 baseball season to benefit foster care and family service organizations in the Oklahoma City area.

The Kimray Kids program began last season and returns for three nights during the 2019 season, allowing foster care and family service organizations to bring children and families out for a night of fun and baseball at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

"We are pleased with the opportunity to partner with Kimray to feature these wonderful organizations and the families they serve," said Michael Byrnes, OKC Dodgers President/General Manager. "Kimray is a great community partner and the opportunity to match their passion for these organizations with the experience and atmosphere the Dodgers provide, makes for a unique experience for these families."

The first Kimray Kids Night of the season will take place during Friday's 7:05 p.m. game against the New Orleans Baby Cakes and will feature participants selected by Anna's House Foundation. Individuals from Shiloh Camp will participate in the Saturday, July 27 Kimray Kids Night and individuals from Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children will participate in the Saturday, Aug. 10 Kimray Kids Night.

Each night's participating Kimray Kids group members will receive a T-shirt and voucher for a meal at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. They will enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the ballpark, followed with a private meet-and-greet with an OKC Dodgers player, including a Q&A session, photos and autographs. Participants will then enjoy that night's game from a designated Kimray Kids section in the ballpark.

During Kimray Kids Nights, the OKC Dodgers Team Store and all concession stands will have an optional "Add A Dollar" feature, allowing fans to donate to that night's featured organization. An online auction via the DASH auction app will benefit Anna's House Friday, and each Kimray Kids Night's participating organization will benefit from an online auction on their designated night.

Kimray, Inc. is a world-class manufacturer of control equipment used extensively in oil and gas production around the world with the mission of "making a difference in the lives of those we serve."

"We are so excited to partner with and support local organizations that are making a difference in the lives of so many who need an advocate and loving care," said Shad Glass, Executive Vice President of Kimray, Inc. "One of Kimray's core values is to 'strengthen the family,' and organizations like Anna's House Foundation, Shiloh Camp and Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children are doing just that. Investing in tomorrow's future gives hope for today and hope for things to come. When you support Kimray Kids Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, you are helping to make a difference in the lives of children and families across this great state."

Anna's House Foundation "is a faith-based organization whose mission is to provide immediate, stable and loving homes for Oklahoma County's children in state custody," according to the organization's website. They "provide an exceptional, personal network or support for families in Oklahoma County and contingent counties caring for children in foster care, and the unique needs children share," the website states.

Shiloh Camp's mission is to transform our inner city with the love of Christ through sports, arts and meaningful relationships.

"Shiloh Camp is honored and excited to participate with Kimray Kids at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said Emily Bernhard, Community Connections Director for Shiloh Camp. "Kimray has been an invaluable partner and supporter of Shiloh for many years. We are thankful for the opportunity to partner again for such a fun summer event. Our campers, families and staff are looking forward to the event."

"Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children is the largest provider of private, not-for-profit, residential childcare in the state," according to the organization's website. "We do not charge for our services or accept government funds. We do not discriminate on placement based on race, color, national origin, or religious affiliation."

