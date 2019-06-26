Minor League Baseball Launches "Hope at Bat" Fundraising and Awareness Initiative with American Cancer Society

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the launch of a new fundraising and awareness initiative, Hope at Bat, an expansion of its current partnership with American Cancer Society (ACS). The initiative will launch Thursday, June 27, and continue through the remainder of the 2019 season in MiLB ballparks across the country.

To launch Hope at Bat, MiLB Charities has pledged to donate $1 per at bat in MiLB games on June 27 to ACS. Additionally, each MiLB team will designate one game date during the activation window to donate a percentage of ticket sales, its 50/50 raffle proceeds and/or round up sales at concession stands to benefit ACS.

Designated as "Hope at Bat Social Media Day," the launch will also include posts on Minor League Baseball's social media channels directing fans to HopeAtBat.org. The campaign helps support cancer patients and their families and aims to educate people about ways to help reduce the risk of cancer. To participate, fans are encouraged to join the conversation by using the hashtag #HopeAtBat and contributing to the Hope at Bat campaign.

"This is our fourth season partnering with American Cancer Society, and with the new initiative, Minor League Baseball teams and fans are coming together to fight for a world without cancer," said Courtney Nehls, assistant director of community engagement for Minor League Baseball. "Hope at Bat continues our commitment to help fight this terrible disease."

"MiLB has been an important partner in our mission to attack cancer from every angle," said Sharon Byers, chief development, marketing and communications officer of the American Cancer Society. "Hope at Bat is awareness with action, raising much needed funds and providing important information to the public about cancer risk. We couldn't be more grateful."

The American Cancer Society joined the Minor League Baseball Charity Partners Program in 2016. The following season, MiLB Charities began hosting the annual "Cover Your Bases" Sun Safety Initiative with ACS annually to add to the multitude of fundraising and awareness events teams host each year to benefit their local ACS chapters. Each donation to the American Cancer Society helps fund breakthrough cancer research and support with information, dayto-day help, and emotional support every step of the way.

Minor League Baseball Charities is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities MiLB teams call home. For more information about MiLB Charities and the Minor League Baseball Charity Partners Program, visit MiLB.com/about/charity.

