Stevenson continues torrid streak in Tacos 11-5 setback to Aviators

June 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California - The Las Vegas Aviators (43-35) flew past the Fresno Tacos (40-38) 11-5 from Chukchansi Park. Las Vegas tallied 15 hits with six batters recording multi-hit affairs. The offensive support gave Paul Blackburn his seventh win of the year. The righty hurled six innings, striking out six. Fresno starter Logan Ondrusek (2-3) was dealt the decision after three frames of work.

Franklin Barreto, Seth Brown and Corban Joseph all lifted two-run homers for the Aviators. Barreto ended the contest a double shy of the cycle and scored three times. Brown drove in four runs and raced home twice. Dustin Fowler smoked a pair of triples and Sheldon Neuse reached base in four of five plate appearances. Finally, Jonah Heim and Mark Payton enjoyed three instances on the base paths.

Andrew Stevenson highlighted the Tacos offense with a leadoff dinger in the first. It was his fourth longball of the 2019 campaign. Stevenson collected a single as well, giving him multi-hits for the seventh straight game and nine of his last 10. He also notched a run in his ninth consecutive contest and at least one RBI in eight straight affairs. This expanded his hit streak to 11 games, tying the longest by a Fresno hitter this season.

Alec Keller mustered two hits and a pair of walks in the defeat. Keller added one RBI and a run. Jose Marmolejos sizzled for a multi-hit evening as well, his fifth in six contests. Jake Noll and Yadiel Hernandez grabbed RBI in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.

Top Performers: Fresno Tacos (Washington Nationals)

- CF Andrew Stevenson (2-5, HR, RBI, R)

- RF Alec Keller (2-2, RBI, R, 2 BB)

- LF Jose Marmolejos (2-4, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics)

- 2B Franklin Barreto (3-5, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 R)

- RF Seth Brown (2-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R)

- CF Dustin Fowler (2-4, 2 3B, 2 R, BB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Wednesday June 26 Las Vegas Aviators (Home) LHP Ben Braymer (Fresno) vs. RHP Parker Dunshee (Las Vegas) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Brandon Snyder tossed two perfect innings out of the bullpen for the Tacos. Snyder's first frame lasted four pitches as he induced three flyballs. His second inning started with a punchout and finished with two soft plays. Snyder and the bullpen did not allow a hit after the fourth frame.

