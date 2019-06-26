Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (32-45) at Memphis Redbirds (33-45)

Game #78: Nashville Sounds (32-45) at Memphis Redbirds (33-45)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (4-2, 3.72) vs. RHP Harold Arauz (3-1, 5.58)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Seth Maness: 30-year-old Seth Maness starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 4-2 with a 3.72 ERA in 10 starts with Nashville. Maness has tossed 58.0 innings and has allowed 66 hits and 6 walks to go along with 34 strikeouts. He last pitched on June 20 in a start at New Orleans. He was tagged with the loss after he allowed 5 runs (4 earned runs) on 8 hits in 7.0 innings. He also struck out a season-high 7 batters. Maness spent his 2018 season with Triple-A Omaha but made only 5 appearances (1 start) and went 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA in 11.2 innings. The veteran has pitched in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-16) and the Kansas City Royals (2017). In 252 Major League games, the North Carolina native is 18-10 with a 3.21 ERA. Maness is 24-12 with a 3.41 ERA in 90 games (49 starts) in his minor league career. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

All-Star Nods: Right-handed pitchers David Carpenter and Seth Maness were named Pacific Coast League All-Stars today. It's the second career All-Star Game selection for Carpenter who was named a PCL All-Star with Oklahoma City in 2011. It's the third career All-Star Game selection for Maness. He was named a Florida State League All-Star with Palm Beach in 2012 and a New York-Penn League All-Star with Batavia in 2011.

Trippin: The Sounds improved to 4-2 on the 9-game road trip with last night's 10-4 win. The team is hitting .315 (70-for-222) and is scoring 6.5 runs per game (39/6). Nashville has 12 doubles and 12 home runs during the trip. Pitchers have compiled a 5.02 ERA (52.0 IP/29 ER) and have allowed 61 hits and 17 walks to go along with 46 strikeouts. Amongst several Sounds who are having a nice trip at the plate, Zack Granite has the highest average at .387 (12-for-31).

The New Guys vs. Arauz: Memphis starter Harold Arauz has faced two current Nashville Sounds this year - Christian Lopes and Juremi Profar. Lopes is 2-for-3 with a triple and Profar is 2-for-5 with 3 runs scored, 1 RBI and 1 walk.

18 Hit Attack: Nashville's 18 hits last night were a season-high, surpassing the previous best of 16. The Sounds had 16 hits on June 4 at Reno, May 29 vs. Round Rock and May 26 vs. Round Rock.

Granite's Big Night: Outfielder Zack Granite matched a season and career-high with 4 hits last night. It's the second time Granite has had 4 hits in a game this year and the fifth time of his career. It's also the fourth time a Sounds player has had 4 hits in a game this year (Carlos Tocci and Hunter Cole).

Hear from one of the @nashvillesounds players part of what could end up being the catch of the year!

Alexa. Play The Avengers theme song #SCTop10 (via @memphisredbirds)

ICYMI: @nashvillesounds made @SportsCenter #Top10

Congratulations to pitchers @DCarpenter29 and Seth Maness who have been named Pacific Coast League All-Stars!

