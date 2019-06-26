Iowa Claims 5-4 Win over Omaha
June 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (44-35) used a trio of home runs to sneak by the Omaha Storm Chasers (37-42) 5-4, Wednesday at Principal Park.
A three-run second inning put Iowa on top to stay as Robel Garcia cranked his 21st home run of the season - 15th with Iowa - and Trent Giambrone followed with his team-leading 16th long ball. Iowa padded its edge in the third as Jim Adduci and Mark Zagunis roped consecutive singles to open the frame, leading to an Iowa run on a Phillip Evans sacrifice fly.
Omaha got on the board with a two-run homer from Elier Hernandez in the fifth, but Iowa kept the visitors at arm's length on a Dixon Machado solo shot in the bottom of the frame.
The Storm Chasers made it a one-run game as they got to the Iowa bullpen in the seventh. Hernandez and Jecksson Flores singled with one out, before Kelvin Gutierrez batted in both runners with a base hit.
Tim Collins and (1.1IP) and Dillon Maples (1.0 IP) shut down the comeback as they closed the game with scoreless work. Maples came away with his third save of the season and second in his last three outings.
Alec Mills spun a gem, holding the Storm Chasers to two runs over 6.0 frames with the only blemish on his line coming on Hernandez' homer. The righty served up seven hits, walked none and struck out six.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Alec Mills holds a 2.77 ERA (9ER/35.2IP) through his last six starts.
- Dillon Maples has collected six-straight scoreless outing spanning 5.1 innings.
- Mark Zagunis went 2-for-4 and has reached base in all 20 games with Iowa this season.
Iowa and Omaha clash at Principal Park again tomorrow at 7:08 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
