Express Come Back to Top Missions 4-2
June 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (46-32) came back from a late deficit to plate three runs in the ninth and top the San Antonio Missions (49-30) by a 4-2 final on Wednesday night at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.
Round Rock LHP Reymin Guduan (2-1, 3.45) earned the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning in which he struck out three Missions hitters. San Antonio RHP Miguel Sanchez (2-3, 4.95) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on three hits in a ninth inning appearance out of the Missions bullpen.
The Express and Missions battled through a five-inning pitcher's duel until the E-Train finally broke through in the sixth. C Jamie Ritchie led off the frame with a double and advanced to third on a Davis Freitas passed ball. SS Jack Mayfield then singled Ritchie home to give Round Rock a 1-0 lead.
However, San Antonio spoiled the fun in the home half of the seventh as Troy Stokes Jr. notched a two-run homer that scored Nate Orf, who had previously led off the inning with a single.
In the ninth, 3B Nick Tanielu notched a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. 2B Josh Rojas then used a one-out double to send Tanielu home and level the score at two. Round Rock poured it on from there as Rojas raced to third on the Missions second wild pitch. The next at-bat, 1B AJ Reed was intentionally walked and CF Drew Ferguson entered the game as a pinch runner for Reed shortly after. Ritchie then advanced the pair on a fielder's choice, plating Rojas, to put the E-Train back on top 3-2. RF Chas McCormick then provided an insurance run with an RBI single that drove Ferguson home.
Express RHP Felipe Paulino held the Missions to a scoreless ninth inning, earning his second save to lock in a 4-2 comeback victory for the E-Train.
Round Rock and San Antonio meet for a crucial game three on Thursday night. The starting pitchers for each team are to be announced. First pitch at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m.
