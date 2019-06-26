OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 26, 2019

June 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





New Orleans Baby Cakes (42-36) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (31-45)

Game #77 of 140/Home #37 of 70 (12-24)

Pitching Probables: NO-RHP Joe Gunkel (0-1, 5.50) vs. OKC-RHP Logan Bawcom (0-0, 6.00)

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers seek back-to-back wins when they continue their series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers are also looking for consecutive wins in the same home series for the first time this season.

Last Game: The Dodgers scored eight straight runs, including back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning, in an 8-5 win against New Orleans Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Baby Cakes put the Dodgers behind early, rallying for four runs in the third inning. But in the fourth, the Dodgers answered with their own four-spot. Edwin RÃ-os hit a two-run homer out to the Budweiser Deck in left field to cut New Orleans' lead to 4-2. Jake Peter added a RBI double, and Blake Gailen followed with a RBI single that allowed Peter to score and knot the game, 4-4. The Dodgers loaded the bases in the fifth inning with one out and Rocky Gale was hit by pitch to bring in the go-ahead run. With the bases loaded again, a wild pitch by Brian Moran allowed another run to score for a 6-4 Dodgers advantage. OKC built up its lead in the seventh inning on the first two pitches with back-to-back homers by Shane Peterson and Peter. New Orleans' Lewis Brinson led off the eighth inning with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Dean to cut OKC's lead to 8-5. Kevin Quackenbush pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save of the season. Dodgers starting pitcher J.D. Martin (1-0) picked up a win in his team debut, allowing four runs and five hits over 7.0 innings with four walks and four strikeouts. New Orleans starting pitcher Dustin Beggs (6-4) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Bawcom returns to make his second appearance of the season with OKC...Bawcom most recently pitched on rehab assignment June 21 for the AZL Dodgers-Lasorda, allowing two runs and five hits over 5.0 innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded eight strikeouts during the no decision...After making a start with Double-A Tulsa May 17 against Arkansas, Bawcom went to the Injured List May 19...He's been limited to a total of 12.0 innings over three games across three levels this season and has 13 strikeouts against one walk and has not allowed a home run...Bawcom pitched 3.0 innings of relief with the OKC Dodgers May 2 against Round Rock, recording four strikeouts with two runs and three hits (ND)...He signed with the Dodgers in mid-April as a free agent to begin his fourth career stint in the organization...Bawcom made eight starts for OKC in 2018, going 2-4 with a 6.52 ERA over 38.2 innings with 21 walks and 31 strikeouts and spent most of the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa, making 12 starts and going 4-6 with a 4.43 ERA...Bawcom was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 17th round in 2010 from UT-Arlington and has also played in the Mariners, Padres and A's organizations...Tonight is his 11th career appearance and third career start against New Orleans (1-2, 2.05 ERA). He's previously faced the Baby Cakes with Nashville (2017), OKC (2016; "18) and Tacoma (2013-15).

Against the Baby Cakes: 2019: 4-5 2018: 9-7 All-time: 182-159 At OKC: 96-72 The Dodgers and Baby Cakes meet for their third series this season, but first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...New Orleans took the last series between the teams May 21-24, 3-1. OKC won the series opener at the Shrine on Airline before New Orleans won the final three games of the set. The series marked the final time the teams will meet at the Shrine on Airline, as the New Orleans franchise is relocating to Wichita next season...So far the Baby Cakes have outscored the Dodgers, 65-41, while batting .289 and holding OKC to a .185 team average. Three of New Orleans' five wins have been by eight runs...OKC won the 2018 series between the teams, 9-7, and has now won four of the last five season series against the Baby Cakes...The Dodgers went 6-2 against New Orleans in OKC during the 2018 season, including a four-game series sweep April 13-16.

Shining Stars: Catcher Will Smith - who was optioned to OKC earlier today - and reliever Kevin Quackenbush have both been named to the 2019 Triple-A Star Game, set for Wednesday, July 10 in El Paso...Smith was the leading vote-getter at catcher among league field managers, general managers, media and broadcasters. Despite playing in just 49 of the team's 76 games, Smith leads the team with 38 runs, tied for the team lead with 14 homers and ranks second with 39 RBI. He is slashing .291/.397/.609 during PCL play...Quackenbush leads the team and ranks third in the PCL with 31 appearances. He's posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and .230 opponent average and is currently tied for the most strikeouts among PCL relievers with 54 K's.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit back-to-back home runs on the first two pitches of the bottom of the seventh inning last night. Shane Peterson hit the first pitch he saw out to center field, and Jake Peter followed with a drive to right-center field, marking the third time this season the Dodgers hit back-to-back home runs and the first time since May 5 at New Orleans...Edwin RÃ-os also homered in the fourth inning, as the Dodgers tallied at least three homers in a game for the 10th time this season and for the second straight night...OKC has gone deep at least once in 22 of the last 25 games, totaling 42 homers during that time...On the other hand, the Dodgers held New Orleans without a homer last night after the team allowed 15 homers over the previous six games. Tuesday marked the ninth time in 22 games in June the Dodgers did not allow a homer.

I Came in Like a Rek-ing Ball: Zach Reks picked up a hit in a fourth straight game, as he has now hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, batting .377 (29x77) with 11 multi-hit games, eight homers and 24 RBI. He has also hit safely in 20 of his last 21 starts, going 35-for-96 (.365) with nine home runs, six doubles and 29 RBI...Reks is tied for first in the PCL with nine home runs this month, while his 62 total bases rank second in the league and his 26 RBI are tied for second...Reks leads all Dodgers minor leaguers with 20 total homers and 57 total RBI between OKC and Double-A Tulsa over 68 games. Between 2017-18, Reks hit just seven homers and tallied 52 RBI over 135 games.

Steady Eddie: Edwin RÃ-os homered Tuesday night to move into a tie with Will Smith for OKC's team lead with 14 home runs this season. He has homered in back-to-back games for the third time this season and has four homers in his last seven games as well as five homers over his last nine games. RÃ-os has six hits over his last three games and is 10-for-28 (.357) over his last seven games with eight RBI, four homers, a double and seven runs scored...His 66 hits and 48 RBI both pace the Dodgers this season.

Quack Attack: Recently named all-star Kevin Quackenbush worked a scoreless ninth inning last night to earn his third save...Over his last 16 outings, Quackenbush has allowed two runs and 12 hits, with three walks and 26 strikeouts over 15.2 innings. He enters tonight with scoreless appearances in 10 of his last 11 games, holding opponents to one run and nine hits with 18 strikeouts over 11.2 innings.

Home-Less: The Dodgers picked up their 12th home win of the season last night to improve to 12-24 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, but their 12 home victories are tied for the fewest in Triple-A and tied for third-fewest among the 120 full-season teams in the Minors. Tonight the Dodgers try for consecutive wins in the same home series for the first time all season, and they are currently 0-4 when attempting to take a 2-0 series lead at home...The Dodgers are 4-9 over their last 13 home games and have a 9-21 mark over the last 30 home games...OKC has an overall -78 run differential at home and -74 over the last 30 games...OKC has allowed at least five runs in 26 of the last 31 home games, and at least seven runs in 17 of the last 31 home games. The team's current 6.37 ERA at home is fifth-highest in the Minors.

