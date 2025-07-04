Bernard's Single Muscles Fresno Past Modesto

July 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Derek Bernard's RBI single in the bottom of the 8th completed the Fresno Grizzlies (38-41, 8-4) comeback in a 3-2 Independence Day win over the Modesto Nuts (43-36, 5-8) Friday night at Chukchansi Park in front of a sellout crowd with an announced attendance of 10,531.

Bernard's single helped the Grizzlies upend the Nuts for the second consecutive night after falling behind early.

Bryan Mena settled in and gave a quality start allowing the Grizzlies to comeback before the Fresno's offense crafted strong scoring innings to scratch out the win.

Modesto jumped out to the early lead as Felnin Celestin tripled into the right field corner before Austin St. Laurent singled him home. A second single sent St. Laurent to third before he scored on a fielder's choice.

The Grizzlies were bottled up by Walter Ford for three innings before Tommy Hopfe doubled to start the fourth. A groundout moved him to third and Robert Calaz delivered a sacrifice fly to get Fresno on the board.

Fresno tied the game in the fifth after Kelvin Hidalgo hustled to second for a double after soft liner into center field. Hidalgo stole third and scored on Jacob Hinderleider's sacrifice fly to deep right field.

Mena, who surrendered four hits in the first inning, only allowed two hits the rest of his six innings.

The Grizzlies turned things over to Zack Morris who kept things even for two innings of work.

Fresno threatened in the 7th but broke through in the 8th after a leadoff single from Juan Castillo.

Alan Espinal came in to pinch run and moved to second on Hopfe's infield single.

After a sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third, Calaz was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Bernard then muscled the ground ball through the left side to score Espinal and take the lead.

Tyler Hampu nailed down the ninth to secure the win and send the packed house home happy.

The Grizzlies didn't have many opportunities, especially early but executed flawlessly down the stretch to grab the win.

The pitching locked down the game for the final eight innings to secure at least a series split with two chances at a series victory this weekend.

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue the series Saturday night with another Fireworks Show following the game.

First pitch scheduled for 6:50pm when Marcos Herrera takes the mound for the Grizzlies against the Nuts Chia-Shi Shen.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







