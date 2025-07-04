Early Pitching, Late Runs Propel Grizzlies to Series Victory

Just like a good firework show with a precursor to the grand finale, the Fresno Grizzlies (37-41, 8-4) rode strong pitching to a lead before an explosive ninth inning finished off a 6-4 win over the Modesto Nuts (44-35, 5-7) Thursday night at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

The game started as a pitcher's duel before both offenses scored three runs in a heart-pumping ninth inning.

Both pitcher's fed off the big crowd in Modesto at the start. Jeter Martinez struck out the side against the Grizzlies in the first despite a two-out double by Robert Calaz.

Jackson Cox weathered two baserunners in the first and then struck out the side in the second. Each pitcher struck out four batters through the first two innings.

The Grizzlies put two runners on 2nd and 3rd in the third inning but Calaz's line drive to right center was tracked down at the warning track to end the threat.

Modesto started the third with a pair of soft singles against Cox before he struck out the next two batters. But a broken bat flared over the mound and into center field opened the scoring. Cox registered another strikeout to end the threat with two more runners in scoring position.

Cox finished his outing by recording his final nine outs, and 10 of 11, via strikeout. Cox did not walk anyone and only surrendered four singles in four innings of work.

The Grizzlies broke through against Martinez in the fifth after an Alan Espinal single with one out. Francisco Garcia also singled before Roynier Hernandez slashed a single the opposite way and into left field to tie the game.

After the Modesto reliever Pedro Da Costa Lemos needed just five pitches to get through his first inning of relief in the sixth, the Grizzlies made things much tougher on him in the seventh.

Nolan Clifford roped a double down the right field line to start the inning and Alan Espinal rolled a single into right field to get him to third. Pinch hitter Tommy Hopfe delivered a sacrifice fly and Hernandez hit a groundball that was thrown away, bringing home two runs in the inning.

Fisher Jameson tossed 2.2 innings of relief of Cox, with four strikeouts, but ran into trouble in the bottom of the seventh when Modesto strung together back-to-back hits.

Tyler Hampu came on to strike out Felnin Celestin and end the threat.

After Hampu retired the side in order in the 8th, the Grizzlies added to their lead.

Hopfe singled to start the ninth but was stuck on second with two outs. Robert Calaz then golfed a homer over the wall in left, just under the scoreboard to extend the lead to 5-1.

Derek Bernard singled, stole second and scored on Kevin Fitzer's RBI knock to stretch the lead to 6-1.

Modesto put together a rally in the ninth. Nathan Blasick came on and induced a groundball that wall misplayed for the first error of the inning before a bunt single put two runners on.

Blasick momentarily quieted the rally with a pair of strikeouts before a walk and a two-run single brought Modesto within three. Another error on a groundball brought Modesto within two and put the tying run on second.

Blasick induced a soft liner to third that Hidalgo caught to end the game.

The Grizzlies offense produced late, and in key situations on Thursday night, with Clifford and Espinal scoring the first three runs and both contributing two hit nights. Calaz and Fitzer's 9th inning hits gave them multi-hit games as well.

The Grizzlies bullpen continued to be solid, combining for five runs without an earned run, as all three runs against Blasick were unearned.

Fresno takes the first series against Modesto by winning 2 of 3 with a longer, six-game series set for the end of July.

The Grizzlies and Nuts will continue this week's series in Fresno, with three games, beginning Friday night at Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies have scheduled Bryan Mena to start on the hill (2-6, 6.33) against Modesto's Walter Ford (3-3, 4.21). The Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza will immediately follow the game, which is scheduled for a 7:05pm first pitch.

