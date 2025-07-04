Giants Take Game Three Despite Pineda's 10th Homer

California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Giants won the Banner Island Ballpark leg of the Fourth of July week series with a 5-2 win over the Ports on Thursday night.

The Ports (36-42, 4-8) got on the board early when Pedro Pineda homered (10) in the second inning for a 1-0 lead, as he belted a ball 397 feet into left center. But the Stockton offense would get stuck in neutral from there, while the Giants (51-27, 9-3) bats helped them race ahead.

Starter Jefferson Jean got out of a two-out bases loaded jam in the top of the second, but couldn't get out of a one-out, bases juiced situation in the third unscathed. He walked a pair, allowed a single and hit a batter to let San Jose tie the game at 1-1.

The Giants would take the lead in the fourth when Walker Martin singled through the left side to plate a pair and put San Jose up 3-1. Stockton loaded the bases in the sixth and cut it to a one run game at 3-2 on a C.J. Pittaro RBI single into right to score Ali Camarillo. But reliever Ubert Mejias would retire then next two Ports to end the frame and maintain San Jose's one run advantage.

Martin would single through the left side again to start the seventh and come in to score on a Jeremiah Jenkins base hit for a 4-2 lead. The Giants got an insurance run in the ninth on a sac fly from Rayner Arias for his first RBI with San Jose, scoring Martin again to go up 5-2. The Ports would go down in order in the ninth, giving the Giants the series two games to one.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Pineda's home run ties him for third in the Cal League with the Giants Martin and Jakob Christian. He extended his on-base streak to 12 games, as did Cameron Leary with a walk in the sixth.

UP NEXT: The series shifts to San Jose, Calif. with a 6:30 PM scheduled first pitch at Excite Ballpark, with LHP Jacob Bresnahan (3-2, 3.18) starting for the Giants versus RHP Cole Miller (0-0, 2.25) for the Ports. Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at info@stocktonports.com.

