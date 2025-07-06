Seventh Inning Spoils Grizzlies' Saturday Night

July 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A six-run seventh inning capsized the Fresno Grizzlies (38-42, 9-5) in a 12-2 loss to the Modesto Nuts (44-36, 6-8) Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies jumped out to an early lead, but Modesto copied the script that Fresno had used the previous two nights before opening the game against the bullpen over the final half.

Roynier Hernandez hustled on a line drive to left center to leg out a one-out double in the first and came into score on Robert Calaz' single up the middle, putting the Grizzlies up 1-0 after one inning.

In the third, Calaz crushed a homer on top of the Growlafornia building across the street in the left field to double the advantage.

But Modesto got to Grizzlies starter Marcos Herrera in the fourth when Matt Ellis lined an opposite field home run out to left.

The Nuts pushed Herrera out of the game in the fifth with a pair of one out singles. Reliever Felix Ramires escaped the jam, striking out the two batters he faced in the inning to keep the Grizzlies in front 2-1.

Ramires hit a batter and surrendered a single to start the sixth and Modesto cashed in both of those runs to take a 3-2 lead.

The Grizzlies offense was stymied by Modesto starter Chia-Shi Shen for the final three innings of his outing, stretching through six.

Fresno did not have a hit after Calaz's third inning homer until the 8th against the Modesto bullpen.

At that point the game was out of reach as Felnin Celestin opened the top of the 7th with a solo homer, kick-starting a six-run inning for Modesto. RBI Singles by Ellis and George Feliz, who was 4-4 and reached a fifth time on a walk, propelled Modesto to a 9-2 lead.

The Nuts added two more runs on a pair of wild pitches in the eighth and one more in the ninth on Carter Dorgihi's RBI double that scored for a fifth time.

Modesto capitalized on ten walks by Fresno's pitchers plus an additional two hit batters but still left a ton of opportunities on the table.

While Modesto delivered on the big hits, they were just 4-19 with runners in scoring position and left 13 on base.

Still, it didn't matter as Fresno mustered just the one hit after the third and left the handful of free-passes they received stranded.

The Grizzlies still have a chance at the series victory with the finale on Sunday.

The series concludes on Sunday at 5:05pm as the Fresno Grizzlies send Everett Catlett back to the mound for his second start in the week. Modesto will counter with lefty Harold Melenge for their franchise's final game in Fresno.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







