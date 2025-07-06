Rawhide Drop Extra Inning Thriller to Quakes

Visalia, CA - Yassel Soler hit a game tying double in the ninth but the Visalia Rawhide fell to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 13-7 in 10 innings on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (42-38, 7-7) trailed by as many as four runs early in the contest before eventually tying the game but Rancho Cucamonga (47-33, 6-8) scored eight runs in the tenth inning all with two outs.

The Rawhide trailed by a run entering the bottom of the ninth. Adrian De Leon led off with a bloop single and Adrian Rodriguez would get on base after a fielders' choice.

Yerald Nin came up with two outs and worked a walk. Yassel Soler then hit a ball off the base off the wall in center field to score Rodriguez and tie the game.

A perfect relay on the ball off the wall from the Quakes caught Nin, the potential walk-off run, out at the plate.

Visalia recorded two quick outs in the ninth but an infield single to the left side scored the go-ahead run. This would start a stretch of eight straight Quakes batters reaching on three singles, a double and four walks. Eight total runs scored in the top of the tenth.

Trent Youngblood notched a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth and Alberto Barriga totaled an RBI double before the rally fell short.

The Quakes took an early 4-0 lead but the Rawhide plated two runs in the third on a Rodriguez RBI sacrifice fly and Nin RBI groundout.

Visalia added a run on an Abdias De La Cruz RBI single in the sixth and Soler homered in the eighth to bring the deficit to one.

Soler finished with three hits, three runs and two RBI. He has three home runs in his last three games played. Youngblood had a second straight two hit night and extended his hit streak to eight games.

Logan Mercado provided key relief working three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

