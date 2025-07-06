Benua's Blast, Reynoso's Stellar Start Steer Rawhide Past Quakes

Visalia, CA - Alexander Benua hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and Erick Reynoso tossed six shutout frames as the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (43-38, 8-7) wins the three game weekend series over Rancho Cucamonga (47-34, 6-9).

Benua hit his second home run of the week, launching a solo blast over the left field wall with two outs in the eighth inning.

Erick Reynoso turned in his best start of his career tossing six scoreless innings with just one hit allowed on eight strikeouts.

His only hit allowed came on an infield single in the fifth. Reynoso struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced. The right hander from the Dominican Republic has worked back to back quality outings and improves his stats to a 2.88 ERA in 13 appearances.

Visalia plated two runs in the sixth courtesy of three walks, a HBP and an RBI infield single by Benua.

Rancho Cucamonga answered with two runs in the top of the eighth frame.

Jake Fitzgibbons entered in the ninth and pitched a perfect frame to earn his fourth save of the season. The Tennessee product has thrown 21.2 straight scoreless innings over a California League best 16 appearances dating back to May 8th.

Abdias De La Cruz and JD Dix both totaled two hits for Visalia. Dix has 11 hits in his first six starts with the Rawhide.

